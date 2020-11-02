Juanita (Willison) Coplien, age 83, of Brodhead, passed away Oct. 28, 2020, of cancer while surrounded by her family.

Juanita married Gene Coplien on July 31, 1954. She worked at Dorman Cheese for 28 years. She loved playing bingo and going to Ho-Chunk and seeing her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Juanita is survived by her five children, Mike Coplien, Joanna (Jim) Olsen, Penny Franke, Britt (Maria) Coplien and Mark Coplien; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Coplien; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Grinnell, Judy Grossen and Beverly Morrison; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Freida and Byron Willison; a brother, Victor; her husband, Gene Coplien; two sons, Gene and Scott; a grandson, Adam; and a great-grandchild, Decon.

At Juanita’s request there will be no visitation or funeral and cremation rites will be accorded.

She will be greatly missed and the family would like to extend a special thank you to the Monroe Clinic Hospice for being there for their mom.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.