Roger Lee Denhof, age 80, of Brodhead, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, while at his home.

Roger was born Nov. 8, 1939, in Madison, the son of Gerard and Virginia (Jensen) Denhof. Roger graduated from Madison East High School in 1958. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1963. When Roger was working at American Family Insurance Company, he met his wife, Maxine Bruce. They were married October 29, 1966, in Brodhead. Roger worked for American Family, the University of Wisconsin and later retired from Swiss Colony in 2002 after 30 years. He was president of the Brodhead AFS Club for several years. Roger and Maxine hosted several foreign teachers and students and also were active foster parents for 15 years. Roger was active, enjoyed, played, officiated and coached many different sports teams over the years. Go Wisconsin!

Roger is survived by his wife, Maxine; four children, Brent (Angie) Denhof of Howards Grove, Wisconsin, Brenda (Chris) Mikula of Oostburg, Wisconsin, Bradley (Nadine) Denhof of Toledo, Ohio and Gayle (Andy) Ermey of Monroe, Wisconsin; a sister, Joan (Eugene) Crouch of Madison; nine grandchildren, Amanda, Jennifer and Justin Denhof, Morgan and Madison Mikula, Michael Dabson and Travis, Taylor and Trace Ermey; four great-grandchildren, Hazel, Avery and Nya Ermey and Quinley Rosebrook; several foster children, and AFS students and teachers and other relatives and friends.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a half brother and half sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

Private family services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Public graveside services were held at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead on Nov. 2, 2020.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.