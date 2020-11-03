No ‘paws’ in fundraising for Brodhead police K9 program Donations always needed, online auction in the works

By Brett Sharp, Correspondent

About two years ago the Brodhead Police Department welcomed its first four-legged officer in the form of then 3-year-old German shepherd, Arrow. He was brought to the department thanks to fundraising efforts by the Brodhead Police Association and the local community.

Despite raising about $50,000 to bring Arrow on board nearly two years ago, there remains a constant need for fundraising to ensure the well-being of both Arrow and the program.

“Our ongoing fundraising is for his food, grooming, along with any kennel fees,” said Officer Brian Bennett, who is Arrow’s partner and handler. “We also have yearly certification we pay for. That’s basically to keep his and mine certification…

Pick up the Nov. 4th print edition for full story….