 

No ‘paws’ in fundraising for Brodhead police K9 program Donations always needed, online auction in the works

Brodhead Police Officer Brian Bennett stands with his K9 partner, Arrow, outside the Brodhead Police Department. The special squad vehicle features additional technology, including window-mounted cooling fans and a repurposed rear passenger compartment to keep Arrow riding in comfort. Donations from area businesses and community members are vital to the K9 program.

By Brett Sharp, Correspondent

About two years ago the Brodhead Police Department welcomed its first four-legged officer in the form of then 3-year-old German shepherd, Arrow. He was brought to the department thanks to fundraising efforts by the Brodhead Police Association and the local community.

Despite raising about $50,000 to bring Arrow on board nearly two years ago, there remains a constant need for fundraising to ensure the well-being of both Arrow and the program.

“Our ongoing fundraising is for his food, grooming, along with any kennel fees,” said Officer Brian Bennett, who is Arrow’s partner and handler. “We also have yearly certification we pay for. That’s basically to keep his and mine certification…

