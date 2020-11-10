Jerry W. Coggins Sr., age 74, of Beloit, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe. He was born June 1, 1946, in Russellville, Alabama, the son of Cleo and Lola (Allen) Coggins. Jerry married Darlene F. Norris on Feb. 16, 1980, in Rockford, Illinois. He attended the Church of the Nazarene in Brodhead and was a lifelong Christian. He was a truck driver by trade, and enjoyed traveling across country. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching old western movies, horses and looking for old lost treasures with his metal detector.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene; children, Danny Coggins and Sonja Blanco, Jerry Coggins Jr. and Joyce Coggins, all of Rockford; granddaughter, Valarie Blanco; siblings: Patsy Robertson, Jimmy Coggins, Janet Strothman and Vickie Coggins, all of Brodhead, Carol (Greg) Merrick of Independence, Missouri, Tony (Molly) Coggins of Janesville and Lisa Coggins of Algoma, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ricky.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Ken Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. A visitation will be held Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the church. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.