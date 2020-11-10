Russel Roy Pinnow, age 85, of Brodhead, passed away on Nov. 6, 2020, at Janesville Mercy Hospital.

Russel was born March 4, 1935, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Earl and Bertha (Schneider) Pinnow.

Russel attended Bright Country School and Atwood Country School and graduated from Brodhead High School in 1953. Following high school graduation, Russel completed the University of Wisconsin-Madison Farm and Industry Short Course and his freshman year at UW-Madison. Russel served in the U.S. Army in a guided missile battalion from January 1955 to January 1957. On Nov. 16, 1958, Russel and Josephine Cramblett were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Brodhead. Russel worked at Ten Eyck Orchard until 1960 when he and Jo rented their first farm and later moved onto the family farm in Spring Grove Township.

Russel was a founding member of the Brodhead FFA Alumni, was a 4-H leader, and in 1966, received the Brodhead Jaycees Outstanding Young Farmer Award. Over the years, Russel received many plaques for his quality milk. In 1995, Russel and Jo hosted the Green County Breakfast on the Farm, and in 2014 were honored as the oldest active farming couple in Green County.

In 2019, Russel was honored as a military veteran and flew to Washington, D.C., on Badger Honor Flight. Russel was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead and sang in the church choir. He was a Badger and Packer fan, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Russel is survived by his children, Randy (Katie) Pinnow, Rachel (Carl) Hearing and Ryan (Krista) Pinnow; five grandchildren, Jamie Pinnow, Halie Pinnow, Gavin Pinnow, Tegan Pinnow and Tenley Pinnow; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Dean Painter; two siblings, Larry (Mary) Pinnow and Marlene Frehner; sisters-in-law, Janice Schimmel and Darlene (Ron) Schwartzlow; and many other relatives and friends.

Russel was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Josephine in 2018; and a brother, Kenneth, in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards may be directed to the family at DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead, WI 53520.

Public graveside services will be held at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. The public is reminded to please follow current COVID-19 social distancing and mask protocol.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.