Brodhead pitcher inks Division I commitment Brockwell sets sights on baseball draft

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent

Andrew Brockwell, a senior at Brodhead High School, has long excelled at the game of baseball and has been a bright spot on the Brodhead-Juda Cardinals’ roster. The young pitcher has one of the best arms to ever come through Brodhead, as he already clocks 90 mph on the radar gun, according to his pitching coach, Brian Isoz.

His potential on the mound is taking him to new heights as on Nov. 11, Brockwell signed his letter of intent to play baseball for the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers, making him Brodhead-Juda’s first Division 1 baseball player. It was only four months ago when Brockwell verbally committed to WKU, on July 10.

“I’m very excited to finally sign and get moving forward and closer to playing college baseball.” Brockwell said.

As the No. 3 pitcher in the state, according to Perfect Game, Brockwell sports a lively fastball and a wicked curve to match.

Pick up the Nov. 18th print edition for full story….