EMS project provides new garage, quarters for on-call volunteers Fundraising ongoing for Brodhead station

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

Brodhead EMS is in the middle of expanding its current station at 1003 12th St. to house more ambulances and include new living quarters for volunteers.

The first phase of this project, which includes the new garage, is coming to a close right now, while the indoor renovations for Phase 2 are just beginning. Phase 2 includes turning the old garage into living quarters with bunkrooms and a common area.

Chris Searls, president of the Brodhead EMS Board of Directors and an emergency medical technician, said this phase is set to be finished sometime in the winter or spring and is a much-needed addition.

Pick up the Nov. 18th print edition for full story….