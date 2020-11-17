MARK D. NENNEMAN

Mark Daniel Nenneman, 61, of Clinton, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Sept. 3, 1959, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald and Janet (Gadow) Nenneman. Mark married Michelle Kalish on Nov. 15, 1980, in Clinton.

Mark was a happy go-lucky, funny, compassionate, supportive, free-spirited man and the ultimate foodie. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a fishing fanatic. Mark was a loyal friend who always went out of his way to make life better for those he loved.

Survivors include his loving wife, Michelle; children, Jessica (Justin) Kovash and Danielle (Ryan) Cramer; grandchildren, Matilda Cramer and Eloise Cramer; his parents, Ronald and Janet Nenneman; brother, Matthew Nenneman; mother-in-law, Gladys Kalish; and many nieces and nephews.

Mark was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and papa who will be missed immensely.

He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Glenn Kalish, and his brother-in-law, Timothy Kalish.

A memorial visitation for Mark was held on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit.

Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial that will be established in his name at a later date.

