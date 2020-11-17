Olga Hattie Wolfe, age 95, of Brodhead and formerly of Albany, passed away while at Woods Crossing Nursing Home in Brodhead.

Olga was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Marathon County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gustav and Louise (Liebers) Beyer.

Olga married Sgt. Howard Wolfe on Aug. 1, 1947, in San Antonio, Texas. She went with her husband from San Antonio to Fairbanks, Alaska; Rantoul, Illinois; Terceira Island, Azores, Portugal; and Victoria, Texas. They finally returned to Wisconsin in 1953 to begin farming. Olga and her husband farmed in the Albany, Orfordville and Brodhead areas.

As children, Olga and her sister, Annabelle, sang and yodeled together; Annabelle would play the guitar and Olga would harmonize. Olga and Annabelle sang for many occasions, including to entertain at the Marathon Fairgrounds and the WSAU radio station, where they were surprised with a 78 record of the songs they performed on air. Olga was 13 at the time. Besides singing and yodeling, which she continued during her time at Wood’s Crossing, she is remembered for the many poems she wrote of childhood memories.

Olga is survived by her three children, Linda (Robert) Klingler, Patricia (Gerald) Eggen and Steve (Brenda) Wolfe; two siblings, Alfred (Nona) and Gerald (Carol) Beyer; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Olga was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard, in 2007; and three siblings, Herbert, Donald and Annabelle.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to Heartland Hospice, 6000 E. State St., First Floor, Rockford, IL 61108.

Funeral services were held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. A visitation was held on Nov. 16 and on Nov. 17 before the services.

Burial is at the Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery in Albany.

