Ruth H. Lightfoot, age 97, of Brodhead, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1923, in Viroqua, Wisconsin, the daughter of John and Gertrude (Sonnenberg) Schmoll. Ruth married George Lightfoot on Oct. 14, 1949, in Caledonia, Minnesota. She worked for Apco manufacturing for 13 years. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Dan Lightfoot of Montessano, Washington, Bob (Deborah) Lightfoot of Madison, Patty (Gary) Hoff of Evansville and Jackie (Terry) Brewster of Brodhead; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and brother, Jerry Schmoll, of Green Bay. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert and Eugene; and sister-in-law, Patty Schmoll.

Private graveside services were held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead.

Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Agrace Hospice would be appreciated.