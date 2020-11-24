Alden “Butch” Piper, age 71, passed away Nov. 19, 2020, while at the New Glarus Home in New Glarus.

Butch was born May 20, 1949, in Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Alden and Marilyn (McCaslin) Piper. He graduated from Beloit Turner High School in 1968. He married his first wife, Gail Hagen, and later his second wife, Karen Spiwak, on Nov. 1, 1979. Butch served in the U.S. Army for 20 years and retired with the rank of staff sergeant. Four of those years were during a tour of Germany. Butch also worked for more than 20 years before his final retirement at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Appleton.

Butch enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, kayaking, rappelling, shooting sports and reloading, fly tying and making lures, photography, cake decorating, sewing and working on computers.

Alden is survived by his wife, Karen; a daughter, Jessica (Kevin) Piper-Anderson; a granddaughter, Caitlin Piper (Ben Hoops); one great-granddaughter, Hazel Pinnow; two brothers, Boyd (Wanda) Piper and Cecil (Jenny) Piper; an uncle, Vince (Susan) Visger; one aunt, Irene Piper; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Alden was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Travis, in 1991.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to DAV (Disabled Veterans Group), Milwaukee VA Regional Office, 5400 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53214.

A visitation was held Monday, Nov. 23, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, followed by a graveside service at the Avon Township Cemetery.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.