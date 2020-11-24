Dorothy Jane Smith, age 83, passed away on Nov. 14, 2020, at the Beloit Memorial Hospital. Dorothy was born Feb. 16, 1937, in Brodhead, the daughter of Clifford and Iva (Fromholtz) Niedermeier. She married David W. Smith on Feb. 9, 1957, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 11, 1997.

Dorothy graduated from Brodhead High School in 1955. She worked at Yates American, Al’s Snack Shop and 20 years at the Beloit Corp. before retiring in 1984. Dorothy was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beloit and she enjoyed playing Farkle and playing cards with her family and friends.

Dorothy is survived by two sons, David (Debra) Smith and Douglas Smith; two granddaughters, Andrea (Tommy) Reichwein and Kirstin (Shane) Shaw; one grandson, Michael Smith (Andria Mahlum); four great grandchildren, Brockton Reichwein, Korbin Reichwein, Presley Reichwein and Ashton Smith; two brothers, Duane Niedermeier and Robert (Jane) Niedermeier; two sisters, Patricia (Howard) Robinson and Betty Niedermeier; two sisters-in-law, Judith Niedermeier and Faye Smith; many nieces and nephews; and a special daughter-in-law, Deanna Smith.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David, in 1997; two brothers, Clifford Niedermeier Jr. and Roger Niedermeier; two sisters-in-law, Janet Niedermeier and Janice Schlinder; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Smith and John Schlinder.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Graveside services were held at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit on Nov. 20, 2020.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.