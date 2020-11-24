Two resign from Brodhead Common Council, citing COVID challenges

By Tony Ends, Correspondent

Brodhead has begun looking to replace two common council members who recently resigned citing COVID-19 challenges on work and home life.

Aldermen Paul Huffman and Erin Menzel tendered their resignations effective immediately in correspondence dated Nov. 9 and Nov. 13 respectively to Brodhead’s mayor and council. Both Huffman and Menzel cited difficulties balancing full-time work and public service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the next council meeting, Dec. 14, the council should take this up,” said City Clerk Nickolai Wahl, in response to questions from the Independent-Register.

Any city resident interested in applying to finish out a term on the Brodhead Common Council may drop off or email a resume to the clerk’s office, Wahl said.

Pick up the Nov. 25th print edition for full story….