Arleen Hintzman, age 88, of Brodhead, Wisconsin, died Sunday, Nov 22, 2020. She attended Rockford, Illinois, schools, graduating from East High in 1950 and Swedish American Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Arleen married LaVerne Hintzman on April 9, 1954, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rockford. They became the parents of three daughters, Judy Hintzman of Lawrence, Kansas, Sue Hintzman-Johnson (Bob Johnson) of Brodhead and Mary Hintzman (Chuck Williams) of Lake Zurich, Illinois.

Arleen is survived by her daughters and LaVerne. She also is survived by one grandson, Mitchell LaVerne Hintzman Johnson of Madison; two step grandchildren, Dean (Ruth) Williams of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Linda (Dan) Kunz of Waukesha, Wisconsin; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Stella Young; her sister, LaDonna Baumann of Arizona; and brothers, Eugene Young of Florida and Richard Young of Indiana.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Brodhead, Green County Homemakers for over 66 years and the Decatur Young Ideas Homemakers. As a hobby she pressed flowers from home gardens and made floral stationary. She could be found on a nice summer day picking Queen Anne’s Lace along the country roadside for her cards.

Early in her marriage she was employed at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford and the Stuessy Clinic in Brodhead. She returned to nursing after 32 years of helping on the family farm and raising her family. Arleen always loved nursing and was very happy to return to it in later years.

She most valued her closeness with her family and her nursing classmates.

There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Hintzman family at W1597 County Road F, Brodhead, WI 53520. A memorial fund will be established for New Glarus Home Activities Department. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of the New Glarus Home for their kind and compassionate care of their mother.

Everson Funeral Home is serving the family.