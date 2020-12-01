Robert Jason Murray, age 42, passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020, while at his mother’s home in Florida while surrounded by family and friends after a lifelong courageous battle.

Robert was born Oct. 16, 1978, in Monroe, the son of Robert Murray and Linda Vesely.

Robert never let his limitations discourage him, instead gave love, humor and courage to all he met. Robert will be remembered as a true gift.

Robert is survived by his mother, Linda (Terry) Vesley of Homasasa Springs, Florida; his father, Robert A. Murray of Brodhead; a sister, Shelly (Nick) Brandt of Tampa Bay, Florida; nephews, Payton and Brook Brandt; a niece, Madison Brandt; grandparents, Gill (Darlene) Koch of Brodhead; seven stepbrothers; one stepsister; and many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lois (Vernon) Murray; and a nephew, Parker Brandt.

Cremation rites were accorded in Florida and there will be a private burial next spring at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family locally. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.