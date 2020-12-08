Brodhead hoopsters start strong Boys and girls pick up season-opening wins

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent

The Brodhead boys and girls basketball teams got off to a hot start in their 2020 campaigns recently.

The Brodhead boys had the first game as they traveled northeast on Dec. 4 to face off with the Jefferson Eagles in their season opener.

The Cardinals dominated the Eagles from the very start as they quickly established a double-digit lead in the first half.

