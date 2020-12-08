Shining a light on Christmas cheer Decorating contests offer way to enjoy holiday displays safely

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

For many, one of the best parts of Christmas — besides the holiday itself — are the lights and decorations. Luckily, for anyone in the Brodhead or Orfordville area, there will be plenty to see this December.

For the second year in a row, the Brodhead Chamber of Commerce is holding its Holiday Decorating Contest.

“This year is especially important to spread cheer around the community with COVID,” said Roxy Kubly

of the Brodhead Chamber of Commerce. “We expanded the contest this year to include residences and the map so people could safely travel on their own time to view the holiday decorations and vote online.”

There are nine businesses and 39 residents participating in the 2020 contest, including

Bullwinkle’s Coffee and More, First Center Floral and Bridges Bar and Grill.

