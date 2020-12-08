Terry Lee Wenger, age 69, of Brodhead, passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, at the Monroe Hospital.

Terry was born March 3, 1951, in Monroe, the son of John and Bell (Knudtson) Wenger.

Terry married Donna Meyer on April 22, 1972, and she preceded him in death in 2013.

Terry was the owner of the Wenger Bait and Repair shop for many years. He drove bus for the Brodhead School district, but most of all he enjoyed working and fixing up old cars.

Terry is survived by two children, Jason Wenger and Sara Wenger, both of Brodhead; four grandchildren, Katie Wenger, Tasha Swan, Blaze Collier and Jasmine Collier; and two great-grandchildren, Athena Carreras and Izac Kasten.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Donna, in 2013; and a brother, Ernie Wenger.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

A public visitation will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10. Private family services will be held at a later date, with burial concluding at the Luther Valley Cemetery in rural Brodhead.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.