Brodhead School District Superintendent Leonard Lueck will retire after this school year, he announced recently.

“It’s just my time to retire,” said Lueck, who noted that his decision is not related to challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lueck said he plans to spend more time with his family, which includes two son’s, two daughters, five grandchildren and another grandchild on the way.

