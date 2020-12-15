David Lee Riese, age 62, passed away Dec. 9, 2020, at Fort Atkinson Hospital.

David was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Monroe, the son of Evelyn Elliott and Robert Riese.

David graduated from Brodhead High School in 1977 and worked as a hair stylist for many years before going back to school and working as a surgical technician while living in Frederick, Maryland. David enjoyed music, especially Barbra Striesand and dancing with his aunt, Barb. David was funny and witty and also enjoyed spending time with his family.

David is survived by his parents, Evelyn (Richard) Schwartzlow; four siblings, Robert (Matilda) Riese, Michael (Barrie) Riese, Thomas (Kerry) Riese and Jay (Diane) Riese; a close aunt, Barb McCarty, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray (Opal) Elliott and Marvin (Sylvia) Schwartzlow and his father, Robert Riese.

Per David’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded and a burial will take place next summer at Floral Lawn Cemetery in South Beloit, Illinois.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.