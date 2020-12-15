 

To serve, protect … and play Santa Brodhead police help fulfill wishes through Shop with a Cop

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Independent-Register
Since officers and area children can’t shop together for this year’s Shop with a Cop event, Brodhead police will make special deliveries to participating children on Dec. 19.

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

The holidays are back, and so is the Brodhead Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event.

Things will look a little different this year, but the department still wants to bring joy to area children and families in the area — even if they have to get a little more creative.

In previous years, officers would be assigned a child taking part in the event and meet them at the Monroe Wal-Mart. From there, the children would select a toy from their wishlist, and staff from the various departments would wrap the present. To top it all off, participants would have a chance to enjoy some refreshments with Santa.

