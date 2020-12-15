To serve, protect … and play Santa Brodhead police help fulfill wishes through Shop with a Cop

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

The holidays are back, and so is the Brodhead Police Department’s Shop with a Cop event.

Things will look a little different this year, but the department still wants to bring joy to area children and families in the area — even if they have to get a little more creative.

In previous years, officers would be assigned a child taking part in the event and meet them at the Monroe Wal-Mart. From there, the children would select a toy from their wishlist, and staff from the various departments would wrap the present. To top it all off, participants would have a chance to enjoy some refreshments with Santa.

