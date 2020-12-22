Elizabeth Ann Schooff, age 92, of Brodhead, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe. She was born June 18, 1928, to Walter and Elise (Pfisterer) Earleywine.

She graduated from Brodhead High School in 1946. She had worked for Burgess Battery and Woodstock Typewriter, which each had factories in Brodhead in the 1940s.

She married John P. Schooff on Aug. 20, 1947. He died on Sept. 6, 1980, in Rochester, Minnesota.

John and Ann had two sons, John W. (Sonja) Schooff of Janesville and Jerry W. (Brenda) Schooff of Brodhead; three grandsons, Ryan (Kristy) Schooff and Eric (Karen) Schooff of Janesville, and Jacob (Amy) Schooff of Brodhead; two granddaughters, Jamie (Al) Oliver of Brodhead and Jessica (Brandon) Mohrbacher of Evansville; two step grandsons, Mikel Harding of Rochester, Minnesota, and Derik (Megan) Harding of Brodhead and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Esther Mary (Myron) Evenson, Virginia (Ted) Czerwinski and Laurabel (Joe) Conners.

Ann was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead, where she was baptized and confirmed in 1964. She was proud to have donated over 12 gallons of Blood to the American Red Cross.

Ann started to work for The Independent-Register in 1982 where she learned to operate many machines and was proofreader for most of those years. When the newspaper was sold, she stayed on as proofreader for the Register Print Center. She retired in 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

A visitation and funeral services were held on Dec. 19, 2020, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Burial was at the Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead.

The family would like to thank the palliative and hospice care teams at The Monroe Clinic and The Monroe Clinic Hospice Home for their outstanding care and support during her illness.

