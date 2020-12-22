Greg T. Flannery, age 64, of Argyle, Wisconsin, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Monroe, Wisconsin. He was born March 31, 1956, the son of John and Fola (Andrews) Flannery at St. Claire Hospital. Greg grew up in Argyle, where he graduated from high school in 1974, and continued on to be a loyal resident of Lafayette county, living and farming in the Argyle area his entire life.

Greg is survived by his children, Jimmy Flannery of Brodhead, Wisconsin, T.J. Flannery of Monroe, Amanda (Levi) Gill of Argyle and Brodie Flannery of Wiota, Wisconsin; stepdaughters, Apryl and Brittny; nine grandchildren; three sisters, Barb (Paul) Kratltiger of Brodhead, Bea (Leo) Patterson of Juda and Cheryl Mize of Argyle; three brothers, Larry (Andi) Flannery of Brodhead, Terry (Melanie) Flannery of Florida and Mike (Candi) Flannery of Blanchardville, Wisconsin. He is also survived by aunts, uncles and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Erica Flannery; and his best friend, George Hubbard.

Greg will be remembered for his greatest loves, which he tended to with extraordinary care — farming, his children and grandchildren and his animals. He often had a menagerie of animals that he enjoyed caring for every day. He was relentlessly hardworking on his farm, putting every ounce of energy into the land, buildings and all the animals. He was always lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors. When he did manage to make a little down time for himself, he loved to play volleyball and slow pitch and he was always watching a variety of sports on TV. After farming, he put in many years at Kuhn Knight in Brodhead. He cared so deeply for his family along with many lifelong friends. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was truly a man who didn’t require fancy things, just to be surrounded by all the living things he loved.

A visitation was held Dec. 27, 2020, at the Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle. Burial will be held at a later date.

