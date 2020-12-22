Jean Ruth Woodruff, age 70, of Brodhead, passed away while at her home on Dec. 14, 2020.

Jean was born June 30, 1950, in rural Brodhead, the daughter of Leroy and Bernice (Young) Ensor. She married Tom Woodruff on Dec. 19, 1970, at the old United Congregational Church in Brodhead.

Jean loved to work on the family farm when growing up. For many years she worked as a waitress at the Chalet Restaurant in Brodhead and later as a certified nursing assistant at the Evansville Manor. But most of all, Jean enjoyed working outside and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter, Jazmine.

Jean is survived by her husband, Tom, of Brodhead; two children, Paul Woodruff of Brodhead and Ruth Peterson of Whitewater; one grandchild, Jazmine Peterson of Whitewater; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, David Ensor and Joyce Ensor-Weber.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in Jean’s memory.

A visitation and funeral services were held Dec. 17 at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Burial will conclude at the Greenwood Cemetery.

