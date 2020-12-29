Libraries strive to serve community needs amid pandemic Virtual offerings increase, Orfordville opts to stay open

By Margaret Plevak, Correspondent

In a year where so much of normal life has changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even trips to the local library to browse the shelves, meet with book club members or take a youngster to storytime aren’t always possible.

The new normal is now virtual, and many libraries are focusing on technology like social media or online services to allow patrons to make the most of resources. For example, Storytime, where a librarian would read aloud to a group of children at the library, is now recorded for Facebook viewing at the Albertson Memorial Library in Albany.