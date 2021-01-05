Denise Gallo, age 77, of Janesville, passed away Dec. 30, 2020, while at the Select Specialty Hospital in Madison with her devoted daughter and son-in-law by her side.

Denise was born July 29, 1943, in Watertown, South Dakota, the daughter of Howard and Catherine (Scheiber) Shoff. She married John Gallo on July 23, 1966, in Minneapolis.

Denise loved to tend to her flower garden and enjoyed cooking, baking and birding. Denise also worked as an Avon sales rep for many years and was top in her region while she lived in the Kokomo, Indiana, area. She also liked to go camping and fishing with her husband.

Denise is survived by her two children, Loralee (Duain) Volden and Michael Gallo; three grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a sister, Margaret Shults; and a brother, Sheldon “Bud” Shoff.

Denise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John, on July 16, 2019; and two sisters and two half brothers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or Plant a Tree Foundation in her memory.

Memorial services will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020, with a visitation at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of services.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family, dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or 608-897-2484.