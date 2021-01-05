Naomi Virginia Miller, age 96, of Brodhead, passed away Dec. 29, 2020, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Naomi was born Aug. 21, 1924, the daughter of Herman and Helen (Kelly) Krueger.

When Naomi was young, her mother was ill and her father was unable to care for his children, so the family separated and members were sent to live with others. From seventh grade on, Naomi lived with the Leo and Katherine Norton family of Juda. She attended several grade schools and graduated from Juda High School. She was Juda’s first prom queen and was a cheerleader. She married Oliver Miller on Jan. 18, 1947, and he passed away on Sept. 26, 2017. They farmed outside of Brodhead.

Naomi kept active working on the family farm. She was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. While her children were in school, she was a member of the Brodhead Sports and Music Boosters. She was a very active member of AMPI Women, St. Rose Altar Society, Farm Bureau Women and was general leader of Spring Grove 4-H for many years. She liked to bowl, knit and crochet. She loved to garden, had beautiful flower beds and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds. She was named Farm Bureau Woman of the year in 1990. She was a wonderful cook and baked hundreds of pies, along with other baked goods, for different organizations to sell over the years. The freezer was always stocked with a variety of cookies so everyone could have their favorite. Her pickles cannot be duplicated! She enjoyed promoting dairy products and selling ice cream cones at the Green County Fair.

But first and foremost, she was a strong supporter of her family, putting them, their needs and happiness before herself and supporting everything they were involved in.

Naomi is survived by her six children, Ann Thornton, Steven (Heidi) Miller, Dennis (Kelly) Miller, Debra (James) Huffman, all of Brodhead, David Miller of Florida and Daniel Miller (Kathleen) of Monroe; grandchildren, Eric Thornton, Sam Huffman, Holly Walker, Faith Edwards, Steve Miller, Ben Miller, Paul Huffman, Amanda Miller, Marissa Worzella, Justin Miller and Ryan Miller; great grandchildren, Danielle, Ashley, Cory, Stacy, Jacob, Sean, Dane, Garrett, Oliver, Nolan, Nadeli, Owen, Henry, Marlie and Addison; great great grandchildren, Layla, Talia, Isabella, Julian and Olivia; a brother, Roger Norton, of Oconomowoc; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Norton, of Morris Illinois; a sister-in-law, Maxine Moran, of Alpena, Michigan, and a brother-in-law, Urban Miller, of Janesville, Wisconsin.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Oliver, in 2017; a grandson, Patrick Thornton; a son-in-law, Eric Thornton; siblings, Lucille Babler, Helen Kundert, Max and Virgil Krueger and John and Bill Norton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Brodhead EMS, White Gift of Brodhead or Monroe Clinic Hospice Home in her memory.

Private family services will be held with burial at the Greenwood Cemetery. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family, www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com, 608-897-2484.