Sharing treasures from ‘the county’s attic’ Historical society volunteers organize for eventual museum reopening

By Margaret Plevak, Correspondent

The COVID-19 pandemic closed the Green County Historical Society’s museum this year, keeping visitors away. Behind the scenes, however, some members are busy reorganizing the past with an eye toward the future.

“We couldn’t open. We couldn’t have our annual fundraiser breakfast. We couldn’t even hold our annual membership meeting where we review how we’re doing and see new acquisitions,” said board member Sherry Anderegg. “But we could start to plan for when the museum is open again.”

Some volunteers, like Anderegg, wearing masks and following social distance rules, are using the lockdown time to reorganize at the Monroe museum.

“We’re changing a lot of things,” she said. “We’re putting in a new general store area. We’re putting up cases to allow us to have things for sale as well. We’re in the middle of straightening and making the archives more user-friendly.”

