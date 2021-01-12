BARBARA JOHNSON

Barbara Elizabeth Johnson, age 76, passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison surrounded by her three children on Jan. 7, 2021, after a brief illness.

Barbara was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Freeport, Illinois, the daughter of William and Blanche (Hubbard) LaBorde.

She married Lloyd Hartman on Jan. 1, 1964. She later married Lloyd “Whitey” Johnson on Sept. 6, 1991. He preceded her in death on Nov. 20, 2019.

Barbara worked as an registered nurse since 1986 after graduating from Blackhawk Technical College in Janesville.

Barb was a life member of the American Legion Kelly Johnson Unit 90 in Ashland, as a past District 11 president and was a life member of the Duwayne Soulier Memorial Post 8239 Red Cliff in Ashland. Barb worked tirelessly helping coordinate and set up many events for the posts over the years.

Barb enjoyed quilt-making and sewing. She even sewed many of the children’s clothes over the years. Barb was known to give big hugs and her smile and laugh were infectious. But most of all, Barb enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her three children, Sharon Williams of Monroe, Wisconsin, Tim Hartman of South Wayne, Wisconsin, and Millie (Doug) Rodenkirch of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; three step children, William (Kathy) Johnson and Hayley Johnson of Fond du Lac and Aaron Johnson of Texas; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Edward (Sharon) LaBorde of Freeport; and several nieces, nephews and special friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Lloyd “Whitey” Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

A memorial gathering will be held at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, 1105 E. Ninth Ave. in Brodhead, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16. A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bridges Bar & Grill, 1034 1st Center Ave. in Brodhead.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.