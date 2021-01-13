TOWN OF DECATUR NOTICE OF CAUCUS

Notice is hereby given to the electors in the Town of Decatur, County of Green, State of Wisconsin, that a Town Caucus will be held at the Decatur Town Hall 1408 14th Street, Brodhead, on Monday, January 18, 2021, at 6:00 PM for the purpose of nominating candidates for the offices of Town Chairperson, 1st Supervisor, 2nd Supervisor, for a term to begin in April, 2021.

Jamie E. Olson

Clerk/Treasurer

The Independent Register would like to apologize for missing this in our 1/13th Issue.