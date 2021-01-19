High school stays with hybrid instruction for now

By Brett Sharp, Correspondent

Members of the Brodhead School Board voted Jan. 13 to continue with hybrid instruction for high school students.

Despite hope that a return to normal instruction was possible entering the new year, board members decided to stay in their Plan B system of instruction, which includes in-person and virtual instruction for high school students. The board is expected to revisit the issue at its next meeting on Jan. 27.

In an online update posted to the school district’s website, Superintendent Leonard Lueck pointed to a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases within the district as the main factor in the decision.

