Holding out hope that customers will return to dining in Restaurants reeling from effects of COVID

By Katelyn Black, Correspondent

Restaurants all around the state are feeling the effects of COVID-19, with some even closing their doors, cutting hours and laying off staff.

Some of these restaurants are right here in Green County.

Fibs North, located on Exchange Street in Brodhead, hasn’t closed its doors, but the owner has had to cut operation hours and staff.

“Traffic is down, and it doesn’t look very promising,” said restaurant owner Mitzi Deal. “We’re trying to keep our prices low, even though our food vendors keep raising their prices every week.”

In order to keep some business flowing, Fibs North also offers carryout and delivery services.

