Ted was born Sept. 19, 1939, in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Athol and Alice (Putnam) Odell. He graduated from Madison West in 1957 and received his degree from the University of Wisconsin.

He always found solace at the family property along the Sugar River at Brodhead. The property was his first and only love. They say what goes around comes around and Ted’s story is a good fit, basically from birth to death.

Ted “invented” the Guerilla cookie at the cabin on the property that grew into his livelihood. He named his bakery Quercus Alba which means “white oak” in Latin, reflecting his interest in Latin and the fact that white oaks are sturdy and hardy and that the place of beginning for his cookies had many white oaks on the property. Upon retirement from baking, he lived full time in the “Woods” until health issues forced him to Cedar Crest in Janesville.

His grandpa, Matt C. Putnam of Brodhead, had sold 54 acres in 1927 for a nine-hole golf course and kept 13 acres along Decatur Lake. Several years ago, the golf course was up for sale. A group of local investors, Ted included, purchased the front nine to be restored to oak savanna. The property is now called Three Waters Reserve. Ted has left his lake property to the Reserve.

The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. Per his wishes, his ashes will be spread on his property, thus completing the circle of life for Ted.

Ted is survived by his sister, Mary Odell of Madison, who is planning the same final arrangements when her time comes.

Memorials in Ted’s name may be made to the Three Waters Reserve, 3941 N. Golf Course Road, Brodhead, WI 53520.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.