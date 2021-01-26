ADAM ELDRED

Adam Duane Eldred, age 38, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly while at his home on Jan. 18, 2021.

Adam was born May 6, 1982, in Monroe, the son of Randy Eldred and Lorie Bliss.

Adam graduated from Brodhead High School in 2002. He enjoyed bowling and played in leagues in the past. He was a Chicago Bears fan and NASCAR fan and was an avid dog lover. But most of all, Adam will always be remembered as someone with a big heart who loved his family and friends.

Adam is survived by his parents, Lorie (Bradley) Hanson and Randy Eldred, both of Brodhead; two brothers, Coy (Linda) Eldred and Ryan (Jill) Eldred, both of Brodhead; four nieces and nephews, Riley, Summer, Emorra and Mendin Eldred; six aunts and uncles, Deb Burkheimer, Cheri (Roger) Johnson, Barb (Brian) Fish, Karen (Benny) Young, Gary (Luis) Bliss and Janis Bliss; and many other relatives and friends.

Adam was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, Duane (Betty) Bliss, Gene Eldred and Virginia Bruni.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Green County Humane Society.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial gathering will be held this summer at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Please watch for updated service dates and times.

For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.