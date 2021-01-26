DAVID GOODIN

David Roger Russell Goodin, age 72, of Brodhead, passed away Jan. 22, 2021, while at the Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, Wisconsin.

David was born Nov. 13, 1948, the son of Roger and Phyllis (Andrews) Goodin in Rockford, Illinois. David graduated from East High School in 1966. David joined the Marine reserves out of the 20th Rifle Company in Rockford in 1967. He worked for over 31 years at Com Ed before retiring in 2002. On Nov. 4, 1990 he married Suzette (Davis) Geister in Janesville, Wisconsin.

He enjoyed his time coaching his son for AYSO and bowled on various leagues in Rockford. He loved to be in the company of his many dogs over the years and never met a dog he didn’t like.

David and his wife were members of Living Word Church in Brodhead and enjoyed the Bible study home groups, teasing his many friends and worshipping Jesus, Lord of his life.

David is survived by his wife, Suzette; two children, Renee Turmo and Ryan Goodin; two grandchildren, Katlyn and Britani Turmo; a sister, Cheryl (Robert) Mayer; and many other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents and one brother in infancy, Robert.

Memorial services will be held at the Living Word Church, 3825 S. County Road T in Brodhead, on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. A visitation will also be held at the church prior to the services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.