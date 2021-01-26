Vaccine rollout begins for those 65 and up Health officials say patience is key as supply is limited

Local health officials are calling for patience as hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

As of Jan. 25, those over 65 became vaccine-eligible, a group that includes about 700,000 Wisconsinites.

“Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news release. “The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”

