 

Vaccine rollout begins for those 65 and up Health officials say patience is key as supply is limited

Wisconsin residents age 65 and older became eligi-ble for the COVID-19 vaccination starting earlier this week, but local health officials caution that vaccination efforts will depend on supply.

Local health officials are calling for patience as hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin residents became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week.

As of Jan. 25, those over 65 became vaccine-eligible, a group that includes about 700,000 Wisconsinites.

“Wisconsin systems and operations are ready to vaccinate more people,” Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said in a news release. “The amount of vaccine we get from the federal government will determine how quickly we can get these groups vaccinated.”

