Brodhead students take fast track to CNA certification Dual credit program offers chance to jump-start a career

By Margaret Plevak, Correspondent

During her senior year in 2019, Anna Corbit enrolled in a new training program at Brodhead High School that allowed her to earn college credit while working toward her certification as a nursing assistant. It also gave her an edge at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she’s now a pre-nursing student.

“I wanted to take the program so I would be CNA certified before I went to college,” Corbit said in an email. “The nursing programs in college are extremely competitive, and getting as much experience as possible before entering is really beneficial.”

