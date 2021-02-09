Brodhead girls bounce back Lady Cards look to Feb. 12 regional game

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent

After beginning their season with a perfect record of 8-0, the Brodhead girls’ basketball team fell into a bit of a rough stretch.

Their first loss of the season came by way of a 63-56 loss to Beloit Turner. The Trojans held a 38-17 lead going into halftime and the Cardinals were unable to climb their way back before the final buzzer.

The Lady Cards then hosted a tough opponent in the Edgerton Tide as they attempted to bounce back from the first loss. The Tide, who came into the game at 13-2, would prove to be too much for Brodhead, as they handed the girls their second consecutive loss with a score of 51-30. Madisyn Kail was the only Cardinal to reach double digits.

