Turning the page Longtime librarian built relationships over sharing stories

By Margaret Plevak, Correspondent

In 20 years behind the desk at Albertson Memorial Library in Albany, Laurie Thill got to know a lot of readers by name — and by the books they checked out.

“I’ve had so many patrons ask me for suggestions of what to read, and I knew what they enjoyed reading, what their interests were, that they would leave it up to me,” said Thill, who retired from the library at the end of 2020. “It worked out really well because when they came for a curbside pickup, they didn’t have to say what book they wanted, they’d just say, ‘Pick me out something.’ I was always researching authors, reading about what’s coming out.”

Thill, who once owned a bowling alley with her husband, found a home at the library. Eventually, she recruited her husband, first as a library volunteer, then an employee who helped with maintenance tasks.

