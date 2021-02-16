DOLORES SULLIVAN

Dolores Ann Sullivan, age 92, of Brodhead, passed away on Feb. 9, 2021, while at the Janesville Mercy Hospital.

Dolores was born Dec. 10, 1928, in LaFarge, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lloyd and Carol (Smith) Hutchens. Dolores married Gerald Sullivan at St. Mary’s Ridge Catholic Church in Ontario, Wisconsin, on Sept. 11, 1948.

Dolores was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Brodhead since 1963, where she worked as a volunteer for many events and was on the Ladies Altar Society. Dolores worked for many years at APCO. She enjoyed camping and traveling with Gerald every year to Arizona as well as their travels abroad and going to her summer house in Adams-Friendship.

Dolores is survived by her six children, Rodger (Lynette) Sullivan, Pamela (Bob) Elliott-Cummings, Geraldine (Glenville) Johnson, Karen (Kevin) McKinney, Eugene (Debra) Sullivan and Pat (Jacqui) Sullivan; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; a daughter-in-law, Jeanette Sullivan; her longtime friends, Cozette, Royce and JoAnn; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

“The love that sprang from her heart encompassing her family is her legacy.”

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gerald, on Nov. 15, 2010; her son, David, in 2020; a great-grandson, Jackson Sullivan, in 2013; a son-in-law, Clayton Elliott, in 2002; and several brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

A visitation was held Feb. 12, 2021, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Private funeral services will be held later. Burial will conclude at the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Janesville.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family. Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.