GEORGE D. HENNING

George Duane Henning, age 90, of Brodhead, passed away Feb. 18, 2021, while at his home.

George was born on Dec. 13, 1930, in Eau Claire County, the son of George and Myrtle (Campbell) Henning.

George was married to Joan Astle on Oct. 23, 1970, in Rockford, Illinois.

George worked for over 36 years for JACO, transporting GM-made vehicles, before his retirement in 1991. George was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed Richard Petty and later, Kyle Busch. George loved to work on his vehicles at home and loved tending to his yard.

George is survived by his wife, Joan; seven children, Dennis Henning, Dean (Marie) Henning, Darris (Tammy) Henning, Dianne Henning, Kelly (Rose) Raupp, Kim Ann Raupp and Georgia Henning (Brad Davis); 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one brother, William Henning.

George was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson, Garrett Henning; a great-granddaughter, Mariah Henning; and his sister-in-law, Ellen Henning.

Cards and condolences can be sent to the family and mailed to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead, WI 53520.

Per George’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.