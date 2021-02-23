PATRICIA A. WALMER

Patricia Ann Walmer, age 77, of Brodhead, passed away while surrounded by her family and after a long courageous battle with cancer on Feb. 14, 2021.

Patricia was born Dec. 4, 1943, in Milton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Paul and Rose (Langer) Brown. Patricia married Rowland Walmer on Feb. 20, 1965, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Milton. Rowland preceded her in death on April 20, 2018.

Patricia worked on the family farm, waitressed at Sandburr and worked at Brodhead schools as a custodian for 29 years before retiring in 2015. Patricia loved gardening, playing her accordion and dancing and was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Brodhead.

Patricia is survived by her children, William Walmer, Janet (Randy) Schliem and Anna (Andrew) Jubie, all of Brodhead; four grandchildren, Nathan (Daytona) Schliem, Nicholas (Nathalie) Schliem, Matthew Nordeng and Haleigh Jubie; one great grandchild, Charlotte Schliem; five siblings, Charles Brown, Mike (Betsy) Brown, Joanne (Dave) Kyle, Steve (Karen) Brown and Raymond (Lisa) Brown and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rowland, in 2018; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Brown.

Memorials can be directed to the family in her memory and can be sent to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 26, Brodhead WI 53520.

Private family services will be held with burial concluding at the Avon Township Cemetery. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family.

Go online to dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.