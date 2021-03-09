AGNES RICKES

Agnes Gertrude Rickes Lysaght Stillson Hogaboom, lover of life and lifelong resident of New York, passed into eternity on Feb. 27, 2021, at the age of 97 while staying with her daughter in Brodhead, Wisconsin.

Agnes is survived by her children, Francis K. Lysaght, Grace Policastro, Ray A. Stillson Sr. and Lu-Anne Salay; step-daughter, Janice Webb; and brother, James Rickes. She is survived by 21 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two nieces.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husbands, Walter E. Lysaght, Albert R. Stillson and Arnold M. Hogaboom; her daughter, Maureen A. Santacroce; her son, Walter E. Lysaght; and son-in-law, Thomas J. Santacroce.

Agnes was born at home in the borough of Bronx, New York on May 28, 1923, to Peter Rickes and Lucy Peyton. After graduating from high school, she volunteered as a Red Cross nurse’s aide during World War II. Agnes was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother (Nana) and friend. She was deeply religious, lived by the Golden Rule, and she taught her children to rise above adversity by praying for others.

She was a seamstress who used her talents to bless the lives of her family, newborn babes and the ill and infirm, as well as veterans. She had many talents, from carpentry to artistry. She was ahead of her time in computer skills and used them to further her interest in genealogy and writing. She enjoyed dancing, reading, traveling, photography and singing in church. She was proud of being a strong woman who had the ability to roll with life’s punches and she was grateful for the hugs and kisses of her grandchildren.

A private viewing was held for immediate family with the assistance of D. L. Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead, Wisconsin. Agnes will be interred at the Immaculate Conception cemetery in Amenia, New York, in mid-spring with the assistance of Hufcut Funeral Home, Dover Plains, New York.

The family would like to thank the Brodhead Fire Department and Brodhead Area EMS for their assistance.