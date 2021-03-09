Alliant Energy plans upgrade in Orfordville

Alliant Energy officials are asking Orfordville residents to plan for a five-hour power outage when upgrade work takes place on Friday, March 19.

Alliant crews will be modernizing equipment at the Orfordville substation, some of which dates to the 1970s, said Morgan Hawk, spokesman for Alliant Energy.

“The community has grown since the original installation, and we’re investing in upgrading our infrastructure to continue to provide the village of Orfordville with safe and reliable energy,” Hawk said in an email.

