Carol Olson, age 92, a resident of Eagle River, Wisconsin, since 1995, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Milestone Senior Living in Woodruff, Wisconsin.

Carol was born May 15, 1928, to Leon and Viola Johnson. She married her husband, LaVerne, in 1949 at the Luther Valley Church. Carol raised her family in Brodhead prior to moving to Eagle River. She loved to sew, cook and entertain. She also enjoyed many activities with friends, including card club, clogging and Bible study. Carol was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Eagle River and a life member and former president of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, LaVerne Olson, of Eagle River; daughter, Linda (Terry) Gromer of Minocqua, Wisconsin; sons, Leslie Olson of Boston and Kevin Olson of Rhinelander, Wisconsin; brother, Larry Johnson; and sister, Barbara Griffith.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.