Naturally fun: Bird watching offers a relaxing opportunity to get outdoors

By Mary Hookham, Correspondent

Birding — the act of seeking out and observing as many bird species as possible —is gaining popularity as people have more time at home. The hobby provides many benefits in addition to presenting an enjoyable way to spend time in nature.

“Birding, like many other outdoor activities, has been a great outlet for many during this pandemic,” said Ryan Brady, avian citizen-science coordinator with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Birds are everywhere and often highly visible unlike many wild animals. They are easily attracted to backyard feeders and provide a vibrant display of color, are pleasing to listen to and very graceful in the air.

