Brodhead-Juda football looks to get off to a fast start Spring season kicks off March 19

By Trenten Scheidegger, Correspondent

The Brodhead-Juda football team has been playing in the Rock Valley Conference for as long as many can remember. With many other RVC schools continuing to grow in numbers, the Cardinals have found themselves as one of the smaller teams in the conference for quite some time now. This year, there will be some new competition for head coach Jim Matthys and the Cardinals, as they join as the seventh member of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.

In the SWC, the Cardinals will find some familiar opponents in River Valley, Prairie Du Chien and Platteville, who have commonly met up with Brodhead-Juda in postseason or nonconference meetings. In fact, it was River Valley who brought an end to the Cardinals’ 2019 season with a level one playoff victory. Those games will take on a new meaning, however, as conference rivals.

