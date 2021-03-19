JESSICA SIMPLOT

Jessica Anne Simplot, age 33, passed away on March 6, 2021, while at the UW Hospital in Madison.

Jessica was born March 2, 1988, at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, Illinois, the daughter of Mark and Carol (Morrison) Buickel.

Jessica was married to Richard Simplot on July 19, 2014.

Jessica was currently teaching as a math teacher at South Beloit High School. Jessica was a past volunteer for the Boys and Girls Club. She enjoyed tutoring students and enjoyed walking her dog, Sadie.

Jessica is survived by her husband, Richard; her parents, Mark (Carol) Buickel; a brother, Matthew (Kristi) Buickel; a sister, Andrea (Shawn) Goodrich; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Sadie.

Jessica was preceded in death by both her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

A visitation and funeral service were held Thursday, March 11, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead. Cremation rites will be accorded at a later date.

DL Newcomer Funeral Home is serving the family. Go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484 for more information.