PATRICIA A. ARNOLD

Patricia Ann Arnold, age 82, of Brodhead, passed away on March 14, 2021, at Monroe Health Services while surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born July 7, 1938, in Beloit, Wisconsin, the daughter of Ralph and Arlene (Boss) Griinke.

Patricia worked many years as a farm wife and later owned her own businesses, the Country Corner Realty Company and the Hen’s Roost Knit shop, where she enjoyed making crafts and teddy bears. Patricia worked for Douglas and Sons, Swiss Colony and tended bar for many bars in the area. Patricia also enjoyed fishing and was a past 4-H leader for knitting and crocheting.

Patricia is survived by her three children, Bob (Ruthie) Uckert of Georgia, Steve (Jodi) Arnold of Monroe and Kathleen (Joe) Reginald of Brodhead; six grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Janet) Griinke.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ralph Griinke Jr.; and two grandchildren, Zachary Jenkins and Chad Reginald.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in her memory.

A memorial visitation was held Saturday, March 20, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.