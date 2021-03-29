Irvin T. Pieczynski, age 76, of Brodhead, passed away on March 22, 2021, while at the Monroe Hospital Clinic in Monroe, Wisconsin, surrounded by his family.

Irvin was born June 13, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana, the son of Bernard and Bernice Pieczynski.

Irvin was married to Antonette “Toni” Rasmussen on June 27, 1983, in Madison, Wisconsin.

Irvin drove for the city of Madison Metro from 1990 until his retirement in 2012. Irvin enjoyed talking politics and drinking cold, day-old leftover coffee. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping and raising his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was always there to help when needed or to provide a word of advice. Along with his wife, Irvin owned and operated Irv and Toni’s Main Street Tap in Juda from 1987 to 1989.

Irvin is survived by his wife, Toni, of Brodhead; two daughters, Stacey (Bill) Bartosch of Deforest and Megan Pieczynski (Tammy Krukowski) of Waukesha; two grandchildren, Dakohta and Kadence Bartosch; his pets, Eli, Minnie and Bernie; and other relatives and friends.

Irvin was preceded in death by his parents and his dear friend, Gene Bennett, with whom he bartended and played euchre, darts and pool.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family in his memory.

A memorial gathering was held March 26, 2021, at the DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead.

For more information, go online to www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com or call 608-897-2484.